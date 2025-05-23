The scene of the accident in Niederteufen AR. Kantonspolizei Appenzell Ausserrhoden

There was a traffic accident between an e-bike and a cat in Niederteufen AR on Friday. One person was seriously injured.

Dominik Müller

At 6 a.m., a 56-year-old woman was riding her e-bike on Steinerstrasse from Niederteufen AR in the direction of Stein. At the entrance to the bypass road, she collided with a cat crossing the road and fell. This was reported by the Appenzell Ausserrhoden cantonal police in a press release.

The woman was seriously injured. She was treated by first aiders and the ambulance service, which was called immediately, and taken to hospital. The cat suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision.