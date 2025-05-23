  1. Residential Customers
Niederteufen AR E-bike rider collides with cat and falls - seriously injured

Dominik Müller

23.5.2025

The scene of the accident in Niederteufen AR.
The scene of the accident in Niederteufen AR.
Kantonspolizei Appenzell Ausserrhoden

There was a traffic accident between an e-bike and a cat in Niederteufen AR on Friday. One person was seriously injured.

23.05.2025, 15:41

At 6 a.m., a 56-year-old woman was riding her e-bike on Steinerstrasse from Niederteufen AR in the direction of Stein. At the entrance to the bypass road, she collided with a cat crossing the road and fell. This was reported by the Appenzell Ausserrhoden cantonal police in a press release.

The woman was seriously injured. She was treated by first aiders and the ambulance service, which was called immediately, and taken to hospital. The cat suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision.