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Bätterkinden BE E-bike rider crashes - rescue comes too late

SDA

29.4.2026 - 16:38

A cyclist had a fatal accident in Bätterkinden, Bern on Tuesday. (symbolic image)
A cyclist had a fatal accident in Bätterkinden, Bern on Tuesday. (symbolic image)
Keystone

A fatal accident has occurred in Bätterkinden BE. A 60-year-old e-bike rider died in hospital after a fall.

Keystone-SDA

29.04.2026, 16:38

29.04.2026, 16:54

An e-bike rider had a fatal accident on Tuesday afternoon in Bätterkinden, Bern. Despite immediate resuscitation measures, he later died in hospital, according to the Bern cantonal police.

The 60-year-old man fell for unexplained reasons and remained motionless, as the police wrote in a statement on Wednesday. His companion and a passer-by immediately tried to resuscitate him. An ambulance then took him to hospital, where he died shortly afterwards.

The deceased was an Italian resident in the canton of Bern. According to the police, the cause of the accident was initially medical. The police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.

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