The e-bike rider died at the scene. (symbolic image) sda

On Thursday afternoon, a traffic accident occurred between an e-bike and a tractor in Madiswil BE. The e-bike rider was so seriously injured that he died at the scene of the accident.

Sven Ziegler

Shortly after 2.35 p.m. on Thursday, the Bern cantonal police received a report of an accident on the Wyssbach in Madiswil.

According to initial findings, a tractor was intending to reverse onto the Wyssbach at Wyssbach 156 when, for reasons still to be clarified, it collided with an e-bike rider.

Third parties provided first aid before an ambulance team and a Rega crew took over the medical treatment. Despite the rescue measures that were immediately initiated, it was not possible to prevent the e-bike rider from dying at the scene. There are indications of his identity, but formal identification is still pending.

Members of the Langenthal and Madiswil fire departments and various special services of the Bern cantonal police were deployed. The relevant section of road was completely closed for the duration of the accident and a detour was set up.

An investigation was launched under the direction of the Emmental-Oberaargau regional public prosecutor's office to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident.