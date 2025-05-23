The scene of the accident in Niederteufen AR. Kantonspolizei Appenzell Ausserrhoden

On Friday, there was a traffic accident between an e-bike and a cat in Niederteufen AR. The woman later died in hospital.

Dominik Müller

A 56-year-old e-bike rider died of her injuries in hospital following an accident. On Friday, she collided with a cat in Niederteufen AR and was seriously injured.

The woman was riding her e-bike at 6 a.m., as the Appenzell Ausserrhoden cantonal police reported on Friday. At the entrance to a bypass road, she collided with a cat crossing the road and fell.

First aiders and the emergency services treated the 56-year-old and took her to hospital, where she died on Saturday, according to the police. The cat also suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision.