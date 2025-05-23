  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Niederteufen AR E-bike rider dies in hospital after collision with cat

Dominik Müller

23.5.2025

The scene of the accident in Niederteufen AR.
The scene of the accident in Niederteufen AR.
Kantonspolizei Appenzell Ausserrhoden

On Friday, there was a traffic accident between an e-bike and a cat in Niederteufen AR. The woman later died in hospital.

23.05.2025, 15:41

24.05.2025, 14:28

A 56-year-old e-bike rider died of her injuries in hospital following an accident. On Friday, she collided with a cat in Niederteufen AR and was seriously injured.

The woman was riding her e-bike at 6 a.m., as the Appenzell Ausserrhoden cantonal police reported on Friday. At the entrance to a bypass road, she collided with a cat crossing the road and fell.

First aiders and the emergency services treated the 56-year-old and took her to hospital, where she died on Saturday, according to the police. The cat also suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision.