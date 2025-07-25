A study has investigated how fast which bikes really travel in Zurich. (archive image) Keystone

Fast e-bikes regularly exceed the speed limits in residential areas. This is the result of a study by ETH Zurich that compares the speeds of cyclists and e-bikers.

A research team from ETH Zurich analyzed data from over 17,000 bike rides by 351 cyclists in Zurich for the study. The results were published in the journal "Cycling and Micromobility Research".

According to the researchers, the results provide a detailed picture of how fast different types of bicycles actually move through the urban space - and where this leads to conflicts with infrastructure and traffic regulations.

"This can provide indications as to where existing regulations and infrastructure could be questioned or clarified," said ETH researcher and lead author of the study Larin Maurer to the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The study distinguishes between three types of bike: classic bikes, e-bikes with assistance up to 25 km/h and fast electric bikes with a license plate that support speeds of up to 45 km/h.

Fast e-bikes too fast on neighborhood streets

The latter reached an average speed of 27.9 km/h. This means they were on average 8 km/h faster than motorless bikes with average speeds of 19.9 km/h. At 21.9 km/h, the average speed of e-bikes without a license plate was closer to that of conventional bikes than that of fast e-bikes.

On roads with a 30 km/h speed limit, fast e-bikes regularly travel at a higher speed.

These average speeds relate to sections of the route - if the entire bike tour was viewed from door to door, all types of bike were slower.

According to Maurer, the data suggests that users of fast e-bikes behave differently in traffic than other cyclists.

The study also concludes that the speed of cyclists also depends on their age, their physical condition, the gradient and the type of road.