The cyclist came under a tire of the trailer in the accident. Kantonspolizei Graubünden

A traffic accident involving an e-bike and an agricultural vehicle occurred in Samedan GR on Thursday afternoon. The cyclist was injured.

Dominik Müller

According to the Graubünden cantonal police, a 66-year-old e-cyclist was riding on Via da las Aclas in the direction of Celerina after 2 pm. When crossing a tractor with a trailer, the cyclist fell and got caught under one of the trailer's tires.

The Upper Engadine Rescue Service provided emergency medical treatment to the man, who had suffered injuries to his hand and chest, and transferred him to the hospital in Samedan. The Graubünden cantonal police are investigating the cause of the accident.