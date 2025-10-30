The Aargau cantonal police are asking anyone who can provide information about the accident to come forward. Symbolbild: Keystone

A 66-year-old cyclist was injured in a collision with an e-scooter in Oberwil-Lieli AG on Wednesday. The police are looking for witnesses.

Dominik Müller

According to a statement from the Aargau cantonal police, the accident occurred on Wednesday shortly after twelve o'clock. The man was riding his bike on the cycle path near the Oberwil-Lieli depot. In the underpass that leads under Bremgartenstrasse, an e-scooter rider came towards him on his side of the road.

Despite an evasive maneuver, the 66-year-old was unable to avoid a collision. He fell and sustained minor injuries. An ambulance took him to hospital for a check-up.

The e-scooter driver continued his journey in the direction of Berikon without stopping or providing assistance. According to the description, it was a younger male person dressed in black.

The mobile police in Schafisheim are asking anyone who can provide information about the circumstances of the accident or the driver they are looking for to get in touch.