A 49-year-old man drove a tuned e-scooter in a chase with the police in Zurich. His vehicle reached over 100 km/h - the speed limit is actually only 20 km/h. The escape ended at a streetcar.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 49-year-old Swiss man fled from the police in Zurich on an e-scooter.

His vehicle was souped up and, according to the police, reached speeds of up to 110 km/h.

The ride ended in a collision with a streetcar - the man was arrested. Show more

On Sunday evening, a Zurich city police patrol noticed an unusually fast e-scooter speeding along Hohlstrasse towards Bäckeranlage. When the officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver accelerated - and began a wild escape through District 4.

With their blue lights switched on, the police took up the chase. The driver was not deterred by this, turned through side streets at high speed and finally sped off Feldstrasse into Baderstrasse in the direction of Lochergut. There he lost control, hit a streetcar and crashed.

After the fall, the man tried to flee on foot - without success. Police officers stopped him a few meters away and arrested him.

The subsequent check at the police station revealed that the e-scooter had been souped up to a gross speed of 110 km/h. The maximum permitted speed on public roads is 20 km/h.

The 49-year-old Swiss national was reported to the Zurich public prosecutor's office. He is being investigated for various traffic offenses and for endangering road traffic.