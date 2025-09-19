Forensics on the Kempttalstrasse in Fehraltdof. Kantonspolizei Zürich

On Friday night, an e-scooter rider fell onto the road in Fehraltorf ZH and was hit by a car. The 57-year-old died at the scene of the accident.

Philipp Dahm

A 57-year-old man was riding an e-scooter in Fehraltorf ZH on the cycle path along Kempttalstrasse in the direction of Hinwil when he crashed for reasons as yet unknown, according to the Zurich cantonal police.

The man flew over a grass verge onto the road. Shortly after 1.30 a.m., a 24-year-old driver overlooked the fallen man and ran him over. The victim suffered extremely serious injuries and died at the scene of the accident, according to the cantonal police.

Kempttalstrasse had to be closed for several hours due to the accident. The Zurich cantonal police and the Zurich Forensic Institute collected evidence at the scene. The Winterthur/Unterland public prosecutor's office is investigating.