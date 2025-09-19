  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Fehraltorf ZH E-scooter rider falls onto the road at night, is run over and dies

Philipp Dahm

19.9.2025

Forensics on the Kempttalstrasse in Fehraltdof.
Forensics on the Kempttalstrasse in Fehraltdof.
Kantonspolizei Zürich

On Friday night, an e-scooter rider fell onto the road in Fehraltorf ZH and was hit by a car. The 57-year-old died at the scene of the accident.

19.09.2025, 12:10

A 57-year-old man was riding an e-scooter in Fehraltorf ZH on the cycle path along Kempttalstrasse in the direction of Hinwil when he crashed for reasons as yet unknown, according to the Zurich cantonal police.

The man flew over a grass verge onto the road. Shortly after 1.30 a.m., a 24-year-old driver overlooked the fallen man and ran him over. The victim suffered extremely serious injuries and died at the scene of the accident, according to the cantonal police.

Kempttalstrasse had to be closed for several hours due to the accident. The Zurich cantonal police and the Zurich Forensic Institute collected evidence at the scene. The Winterthur/Unterland public prosecutor's office is investigating.