The driver was later found with his scooter in the meadow. Kantonspolizei Aargau

In Leimbach AG, an e-scooter rider had a serious fall after fleeing from the police. The 32-year-old was flown to hospital by helicopter with head injuries.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you An e-scooter driver was traveling at a very high speed between Zetzwil and Leimbach.

He disregarded the police's stop sign and turned onto a country lane.

He crashed heavily in the meadow and had to be flown to hospital by rescue helicopter. Show more

A serious e-scooter accident occurred on Wednesday evening in Leimbach AG. According to the Aargau cantonal police, a 32-year-old man was traveling at a massively excessive speed on the cycle path between Zetzwil and Leimbach at around 8.45 pm. A police patrol noticed him from the main road running parallel and gave him a stop sign.

The driver ignored the request, turned off onto a dirt road and drove at high speed towards the village. While the patrol was trying to intercept the man via another route, a farmer beckoned the officers over. He had seen the e-scooter rider speeding along the dirt track and then crashing in a meadow.

The 32-year-old was unresponsive after the fall. A rescue helicopter took him to hospital with serious head injuries. The e-scooter was seized by the police, who are now investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.