Leimbach AG E-scooter driver flees from police - then he is found unconscious in the meadow

Sven Ziegler

14.8.2025

The driver was later found with his scooter in the meadow.
Kantonspolizei Aargau

In Leimbach AG, an e-scooter rider had a serious fall after fleeing from the police. The 32-year-old was flown to hospital by helicopter with head injuries.

14.08.2025, 12:15

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • An e-scooter driver was traveling at a very high speed between Zetzwil and Leimbach.
  • He disregarded the police's stop sign and turned onto a country lane.
  • He crashed heavily in the meadow and had to be flown to hospital by rescue helicopter.
Show more

A serious e-scooter accident occurred on Wednesday evening in Leimbach AG. According to the Aargau cantonal police, a 32-year-old man was traveling at a massively excessive speed on the cycle path between Zetzwil and Leimbach at around 8.45 pm. A police patrol noticed him from the main road running parallel and gave him a stop sign.

The driver ignored the request, turned off onto a dirt road and drove at high speed towards the village. While the patrol was trying to intercept the man via another route, a farmer beckoned the officers over. He had seen the e-scooter rider speeding along the dirt track and then crashing in a meadow.

The 32-year-old was unresponsive after the fall. A rescue helicopter took him to hospital with serious head injuries. The e-scooter was seized by the police, who are now investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.

Investigations are underway. Employee smuggles goods into Pöschwies Prison - arrested

8-year-old questioned. Boy jumps on man in outdoor pool - dead

Political parties. National Councillor Yvonne Bürgin runs for the presidency of the centrist parliamentary group

