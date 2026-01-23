In Regensdorf, Canton of Zurich, a police officer was seriously injured during a traffic stop. The e-scooter rider has now been convicted. In other cases as well, individuals have been punished for failing to follow police orders.

The e-scooter rider now had to answer to the courts.

Here's what it's all about An e-scooter rider seriously injured a police officer in Regensdorf and fled the scene.

The Dielsdorf District Court sentenced him to seven months of probation.

Other cases also show that failing to comply with police checks can result in criminal penalties. Summary created with

In April 2024, a municipal police patrol in Regensdorf, Canton of Zurich, attempted to stop a 36-year-old e-scooter rider. The man was riding a high-powered e-scooter that was not registered in Switzerland.

When the police officers ordered him to stop, he accelerated and collided with an officer standing in the roadway. The officer suffered two broken cervical vertebrae and a fracture of the eye socket and was unable to work for about three months. The man now had to answer for his actions before the Dielsdorf District Court, as reported by the "Tages-Anzeiger" reports.

According to reports, the driver fled the scene after the collision but was identified and arrested a few days later. An illegal switchblade knife was also found in his possession.

The court found the man guilty of, among other things, negligent bodily injury, failure to comply with legal obligations following an accident, and obstruction of official duties. It imposed a suspended prison sentence of seven months, a suspended fine of 3,000 francs, and a fine of 500 francs. The probation period is three years.

Not an isolated case

This case is one of a series of rulings in Switzerland involving individuals who disregarded police checks or resisted police measures. For example, a 53-year-old motorcyclist from the canton of Fribourg was fined after he ignored a police checkpoint. He continued driving despite the flashing blue lights and orders to stop, and was, among other things, under the influence of alcohol and driving without the required driver’s license.

In another case a 23-year-old cyclist fled from the police after giving the officers the middle finger. He ignored several orders to stop and offered passive resistance when he was later apprehended.

From the Stop Sign to the Traffic Light

Even failing to obey a single police stop sign can result in criminal charges. Following an accident on the A4 near Goldau, SZ a 50-year-old driver continued driving despite a police officer’s instructions and drove through a restricted area.

The penalty was steep in one case at Zurich Airport. A 32-year-old woman resisted a police intervention, kicked at officers, and bit a police officer on the arm. She was sentenced to a suspended fine of 2,700 francs and ordered to pay 800 francs in court costs for violence and threats against authorities and public officials.

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