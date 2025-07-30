  1. Residential Customers
Magnitude 3.2 Earthquakes in Switzerland too - Zurich region shaken to the core

30.7.2025 - 04:35

The Swiss Seismological Service registers an average of three to four earthquakes per day in Switzerland and neighboring countries. (archive picture)
Keystone

In the middle of the night, the earth shook near the city of Zurich. A quake with a magnitude of 3.1 was measured near Affoltern am Albis ZH at 3.42 am.

30.07.2025, 06:37

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The earth shook near the city of Zurich during the night.
  • The quake occurred at 3.42 a.m. near Affoltern am Albis.
  • The quake is likely to have been clearly felt near the epicenter.
Show more

The earth shook near Affoltern am Albis ZH on Wednesday night with a magnitude of around 3.1 on the Richter scale. The quake was probably clearly felt near the epicenter, according to the Swiss Seismological Service of ETH Zurich (SED).

The quake occurred at 3.42 a.m. near Affoltern am Albis, the SED wrote in an automated message. Damage is not normally expected in the event of an earthquake of this magnitude.

The SED registers an average of three to four earthquakes per day in Switzerland and nearby neighboring countries, or 1,000 to 1,500 quakes per year. Only on Monday, the earth shook with a magnitude of around 3.0 on the Richter scale near Rheinfelden AG in Germany. Around 10 to 20 earth tremors with magnitudes of around 2.5 and above are actually felt by the population every year.

