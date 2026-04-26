The earthquake occurred near Walenstadt SG. Schweizerischer Erdbebendienst

A night-time earthquake shook Switzerland in the early hours of the morning. The earth tremor was clearly felt in many regions. Investigations are now underway into an unstable rock.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you In eastern Switzerland, a magnitude 3.8 earthquake was registered near Walenstadt SG, which was felt in many parts of Switzerland.

Within a short time, hundreds of reports were received from the population.

In total, several earthquakes occur in Switzerland every day, but only a few of them are actually felt. Show more

On Sunday night, the Swiss Seismological Service registered an earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale around six kilometers east of Walenstadt SG. The quake was probably felt throughout Switzerland.

The earthquake occurred at 4.24 a.m., according to the Swiss Seismological Service at ETH Zurich (SED). In principle, minor damage is possible in isolated cases during an earthquake of this magnitude near the epicenter. Within around an hour of the quake, the SED had already received 423 reports of suspected damage.

By shortly before midday, this figure had risen to over 830. Several people in St. Gallen, almost 40 kilometers from the epicentre, also reported feeling the quake. The largest number of reports came from Buchs SG with over 100.

Rock possibly unstable

Geological investigations are now underway into a possibly unstable rock in Flums-Hochwiese. A spokesperson for the St. Gallen cantonal police told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Sunday morning.

The police have no further information about this at the moment. The cantonal command staff are looking into the matter. Apart from this incident, the police have not received any reports from the public about any damage, the media spokesperson continued.

According to the SED, it is to be expected that aftershocks will occur in the next few days or weeks, which may also be felt.

The SED registers an average of three to four earthquakes per day in Switzerland and nearby neighboring countries, or 1,000 to 1,500 quakes per year. Around 10 to 20 earth tremors with magnitudes of around 2.5 and above are actually felt by the population every year.

Video from the department