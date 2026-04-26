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Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake in eastern Switzerland shakes the whole country

Dominik Müller

26.4.2026

The earthquake occurred near Walenstadt SG.
The earthquake occurred near Walenstadt SG.
Schweizerischer Erdbebendienst

A night-time earthquake shook Switzerland in the early hours of the morning. The earth tremor was clearly felt in many regions.

26.04.2026, 08:56

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In eastern Switzerland, a magnitude 3.8 earthquake was registered near Walenstadt SG, which was felt in many parts of Switzerland.
  • Within a short time, hundreds of reports were received from the population.
  • In total, several earthquakes occur in Switzerland every day, but only a few of them are actually felt.
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On Sunday night, the Swiss Seismological Service registered an earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale around six kilometers east of Walenstadt SG. The quake was probably felt throughout Switzerland.

The earthquake occurred at 4.24 a.m., according to the Swiss Seismological Service at ETH Zurich (SED). In principle, minor damage is possible in isolated cases during an earthquake of this magnitude near the epicenter. Within around an hour of the earthquake, the SED had already received 423 reports of traces.

The SED registers an average of three to four earthquakes per day in Switzerland and nearby neighboring countries, or 1,000 to 1,500 quakes per year. Around 10 to 20 earth tremors with magnitudes of around 2.5 and above are actually felt by the population each year.

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