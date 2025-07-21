On Monday afternoon, the earth shook noticeably in the Mürren BE region. SED

An earthquake was reported in the Bern region on Monday afternoon. With a magnitude of 4.2, it was felt far and wide.

Petar Marjanović

The earth shook noticeably in the Mürren BE region on Monday afternoon. According to the Swiss Seismological Service (SED), the earthquake occurred at 12.52 pm. The magnitude was measured at 4.2 on the Richter scale.

According to the SED, the epicenter was almost directly on the surface, at a depth of just 0.2 kilometers. The exact location of the quake is near the well-known vacation resort in the Bernese Oberland.

This earthquake is likely to have been felt throughout Switzerland. Minor damage is possible in isolated cases in the event of an earthquake of this magnitude near the epicenter.

The quake was felt in several regions. Eight reports were received from Interlaken BE in the first ten minutes. A total of 36 perceptions were registered there - more than in any other municipality.

The earthquake was also clearly felt in Spiez (29 reports) and Kandersteg (9 reports, intensity level V). According to the earthquake service, these three places are among the most severely affected municipalities.

blue News reader Anita Bührer was in Interlaken at midday and said: "I was shocked, you don't feel something like that every day. It felt completely surreal."

It wasn't noticeable at all in Ostermundigen, however, as a blue News reporter reported: "I asked three neighbors in the stairwell if they felt anything. Nobody noticed anything. We were probably already too far away."

