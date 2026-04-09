Last weekend was particularly busy on the roads in Ticino due to the Easter holidays. Numerous drivers violated the regulations.
During the past Easter weekend, 190 drivers without the required vignette were stopped at the Chiasso highway toll in Ticino. The people concerned had to buy a vignette and pay a fine of 200 francs.
Drivers were checked when leaving Switzerland, according to the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (FOCBS). A total of 1620 vehicles were checked between April 3 and 6.
The BAZG carries out regular checks in connection with the highway vignette, the communiqué continues. The police in Switzerland also check whether vehicles have a valid vignette.
Anyone who uses Swiss highways and motorways with a vehicle is required to have a vignette. The vignette costs CHF 40 per year and is available both in electronic form and as an adhesive vignette.