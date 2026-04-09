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On the road without a vignette Easter trip to Ticino costs 190 drivers dearly

SDA

9.4.2026 - 10:28

Almost 200 drivers were on the road at the Chiasso border crossing last Easter weekend without a valid vignette. (archive picture)
Almost 200 drivers were on the road at the Chiasso border crossing last Easter weekend without a valid vignette. (archive picture)
Keystone

Last weekend was particularly busy on the roads in Ticino due to the Easter holidays. Numerous drivers violated the regulations.

Keystone-SDA

09.04.2026, 10:28

09.04.2026, 10:34

During the past Easter weekend, 190 drivers without the required vignette were stopped at the Chiasso highway toll in Ticino. The people concerned had to buy a vignette and pay a fine of 200 francs.

Drivers were checked when leaving Switzerland, according to the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (FOCBS). A total of 1620 vehicles were checked between April 3 and 6.

The BAZG carries out regular checks in connection with the highway vignette, the communiqué continues. The police in Switzerland also check whether vehicles have a valid vignette.

Anyone who uses Swiss highways and motorways with a vehicle is required to have a vignette. The vignette costs CHF 40 per year and is available both in electronic form and as an adhesive vignette.

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