Almost 200 drivers were on the road at the Chiasso border crossing last Easter weekend without a valid vignette. (archive picture) Keystone

Last weekend was particularly busy on the roads in Ticino due to the Easter holidays. Numerous drivers violated the regulations.

Keystone-SDA SDA

During the past Easter weekend, 190 drivers without the required vignette were stopped at the Chiasso highway toll in Ticino. The people concerned had to buy a vignette and pay a fine of 200 francs.

Drivers were checked when leaving Switzerland, according to the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (FOCBS). A total of 1620 vehicles were checked between April 3 and 6.

The BAZG carries out regular checks in connection with the highway vignette, the communiqué continues. The police in Switzerland also check whether vehicles have a valid vignette.

Anyone who uses Swiss highways and motorways with a vehicle is required to have a vignette. The vignette costs CHF 40 per year and is available both in electronic form and as an adhesive vignette.