The introduction of a 30 km/h speed limit is a recurring source of controversy. (archive picture) sda

Sargans is taking legal action against the canton of St. Gallen in the battle for a 30 km/h speed limit on main roads. The municipality is accusing the civil engineering office of blocking its application for political reasons.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sargans SG files an appeal for legal delay because the canton is not processing a 30 km/h speed limit application.

The background to this is a planned change in the law that would almost completely rule out 30 km/h on main roads.

Other municipalities are also showing resistance, and the conflict is likely to keep the canton busy for some time to come. Show more

The dispute over 30 km/h zones is intensifying in the canton of St. Gallen. The municipality of Sargans has filed a complaint with the Department of Construction and the Environment for legal delays because the Civil Engineering Office is not processing its application for a 30 km/h speed limit in the town center. This was reported by the "St. Galler Tagblatt" newspaper .

The background: the cantonal council wants to ban 30 km/h on traffic-oriented roads as a matter of principle. A motion from 2023 demands that lower speeds are only permitted on cantonal roads and first-class municipal roads in exceptional cases. The majority of the Cantonal Council has clearly supported this approach. The corresponding draft law is to be discussed at the beginning of December - approval is considered likely due to the political majority.

The Civil Engineering Office has therefore refused to examine the request from Sargans. It refers to a kind of moratorium, according to which current applications are put on hold until the new law has been passed. This is not acceptable to Sargans. The municipality argues that there are "high-ranking interests", particularly in the area of noise protection, which should have been addressed earlier under federal law.

30 km/h speed limit repeatedly causes controversy

Sargans officially submitted a request for a 30 km/h speed limit back in January. However, as the civil engineering office did not respond, the municipality has now taken legal action - together with residents who are also affected. They are demanding that the application be dealt with before the law is passed. Mayor Jörg Tanner had already announced earlier that he would consider taking legal action if the planned 30 km/h zone was made impossible by the new law.

The dispute over the 30 km/h speed limit has been coming to a head for some time: just a few weeks ago, it was announced that 600 municipalities are opposing Federal Councillor Albert Rösti. They want to decide for themselves where they can drive slower - and see their autonomy at risk.

In the city of Zurich, too, there are repeated disputes about 30 km/h. At the end of October , the city introduced a 30 km/h speed limit on 24 streets around the main railway station. The city argues on the grounds of safety: there have been more than 700 accidents in the main station area in the past five years, resulting in 14 accident blackspots. "The introduction of a 30 km/h speed limit will make the traffic situation clearer and safer," reads the press release.

An argument that Zurich FDP cantonal councillor Marc Bourgeois cannot understand: "The measure does not lead to more safety, but only to more buses," he told blue News. During the day, traffic around the main station comes to a standstill anyway, so the effect of a 30 km/h speed limit and thus the increase in safety is correspondingly small.