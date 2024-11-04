Sanija Ameti has taken a break since the shooting. (archive picture) sda

Following Sanija Ameti's controversial shooting of the picture "Madonna with child", the entire Eastern Switzerland board of Operation Libero has resigned.

The five members see Ameti's continuation as co-president as incompatible with their values, while the national leadership continues to back her.

At the beginning of September, GLP politician and co-president of Operation Libero Sanija Ameti was criticized after she uploaded a picture on Instagram of herself shooting a picture of "Madonna with child".

Following the furor, the Eastern Switzerland board of Operation Libero demanded that Ameti resign from the presidency. As this did not happen, the entire Eastern Switzerland board has now submitted its resignation, as the NZZ writes.

Statutory objectives and the organization must be protected

The newspaper has received an email in which the five members show understanding on the one hand, but on the other hand it is also important to protect the statutory objectives and the organization.

They write: "For the entire Eastern Switzerland board, Sanija remaining in office as our co-president is not compatible with our personal values and our understanding of accountability, which we also have towards you as members of the association."

Stefan Manser-Egli, Co-President of Operation Livero, wrote at the request of the NZZ: "We very much regret the resignation of the board of the Regio-Team Ostschweiz." The fact that he has a different opinion is to be respected. The case had been discussed intensively several times.

Manser-Egli added that they still stood behind Ameti, even though her post was "wrong and inappropriate". No other section had spoken out against the stance of the national board.

Sanija Ameti has taken a break since the events.