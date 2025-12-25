Easyjet is the most important airline for Geneva Cointrin Airport, ahead of Swiss. Archivbild: Keystone

An Easyjet Switzerland flight from Geneva got into a tricky situation at Las Palmas airport at the end of October. During the landing approach, several F-16 fighter jets took off from a neighboring runway.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you On October 28, an Easyjet plane from Geneva was approaching Las Palmas Airport, while at the same time several F-16 fighter jets took off from a parallel runway.

According to the Spanish accident investigation authority, the prescribed safety distance was not observed.

The Easyjet plane with 133 passengers landed unharmed. Show more

At the end of October, there was a serious incident at Las Palmas airport on Gran Canaria involving a flight from Geneva. The Spanish accident investigation authority CIAIAC confirmed that an official investigation is underway. The "Tages-Anzeiger" reported on this.

The incident involved an Airbus A320neo operated by Easyjet Switzerland, which was on its approach to land at around 4.30 p.m. on October 28. At the same time, a military formation of four F-16 fighter jets received permission to take off from a parallel runway.

Three fighter jets took off, although the two runways at Gando Airport are only around 200 meters apart. According to the authorities, the prescribed safety distance was not observed - even though the flight paths did not cross directly. A fourth jet aborted take-off.

The Easyjet aircraft with 133 passengers and six crew members landed without incident or damage. The F-16s involved are said to have been taking part in the multinational "Ocean Sky 2025" exercise. The final report will now clarify how the release came about and what role civilian and military air traffic control played.

Video from the department