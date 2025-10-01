More and more people in German-speaking countries are following the trend and eating pudding together with a fork. Screenshot TikTok

First in Germany, now also in Zurich, Lucerne and St. Gallen: People are getting together to eat pudding with a fork. But these spontaneous gatherings actually require a permit.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you In many German-speaking cities, young people are currently meeting up for absurd "eating pudding with a fork" events, where they eat pudding together with a fork.

The trend started in Germany, spread via TikTok and is interpreted as an expression of Gen Z's sense of community and ironic escape from everyday life.

Such gatherings officially require a permit. In Zurich, the organizer faces charges and possible costs for cleaning or damage. Show more

Sometimes there are trends that catch on even though they are actually completely impractical. For example, when we rolled up our pants and rolled down our socks so that we could walk around with bare ankles even in winter. Or when people wear micro sunglasses that don't protect the eyes at all, but just look cool.

Now there's something new that belongs in the same category: eating pudding with a fork. It's actually completely impractical, but we do it because everyone is doing it at the moment. And not alone, but in meetings.

Origin in Germany

Such "eating pudding with a fork" meetings are currently taking place in almost all major cities in German-speaking countries. And what happens there is exactly what the name suggests: you take a pudding and fork from home, meet up with others at a predetermined time and meeting point and then eat pudding with a fork together.

The movement originated in Germany. At first, flyers drew attention to the meetings. Then so many people showed up, who in turn posted videos of them on TikTok, that the trend has now spread.

Meetings have already taken place in Lucerne and St. Gallen in Switzerland. There will be an event in Zurich on Wednesday, October 1. The planned venue was Sechseläutenplatz. However, the Zurich Film Festival is currently taking place there. Due to the crowds, the meeting therefore moved to the Chinawiese.

There will also be similar gatherings in Aarau, Bern, Basel, Chur, Lucerne and St. Gallen over the next few days.

But why is this happening right now? There are attempts to intellectualize the trend. Journalist Carlotte Bru, for example, explained on Instagram: "The common synchronous action, in this case eating pudding with a fork, creates a brief sense of togetherness. And that takes the edge off everyday life." It is therefore stylistically characteristic of Gen Z to react to serious circumstances with absurdity and humor.

And "Stern" writes: "This pudding thing is somewhere between community and rebellion against everyday life. It shows how people connect through apparent meaninglessness - without any expectations, without performance, just for the joy of being there."

Perhaps there is no deeper meaning behind it. The organizer of the event in Zurich told "20 Minuten": "I thought it was great that you can meet up with others for no real reason and get to know new people." So she decided to organize such an event in Zurich too. "My friends supported me because they found the idea just as funny."

Such meetings require a permit

However, there is a problem with such events: if a lot of people want to meet in public, you can't just do it like that. Organized public events are generally subject to approval. In Linz, Austria, an event to eat pudding with a fork has therefore already been canceled.

The organizer wroteon TikTok: "I would have to submit an event notification." But as a student, she has no money for that. "I also don't feel like filing a report," she continued.

At the request of blue News, the Zurich city police wrote: "It is obviously an increased use of public space and would therefore require a permit." The organizer must therefore expect to be reported to the police and charged for any cleaning costs or damage to the Chinawiese.

However, the city police have not commented on whether they will actually be on site on Wednesday evening and whether they intend to take criminal action against the organizer.

