A delicate situation occurred in Switzerland in March when an Edelweiss Airbus and a small aircraft came dangerously close to each other.

A dangerous approach between a commercial aircraft and a private plane occurred in Swiss airspace in March. Although the incident had no consequences, the safety authorities classified it as serious.

Lea Oetiker

In March of this year, a delicate situation occurred between two aircraft in Swiss airspace. An Airbus A320 and a small Tecnam P2008 aircraft were involved. No one was injured, but the Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (Sust) classified the incident as "serious". This was reported by theTages-Anzeigernewspaper.

According to data from the live tracking service Flightradar24, the Tecnam took off and landed at Euroairport Basel on March 7. According to Sust, this was a private flight. The Edelweiss Airbus was en route from Split at the same time and was approaching Zurich.

The Tecnam, a privately flown propeller aircraft, was flying under visual flight rules and entered a controlled airspace area without authorization. There it crossed the approach route of the Airbus, according to the newspaper.

Minimum distance undercut

The small aircraft climbed around 30 to 60 meters into the so-called TMA 2 - a controlled airspace area around airports where a particularly large number of aircraft are in flight and close coordination is required.

According to Sust, the distance between the two aircraft was around 900 meters horizontally and 145 meters vertically. In this airspace, aircraft must normally maintain a distance of at least 5.5 kilometers horizontally and 300 meters vertically.

The authority did not initiate a comprehensive investigation, but the incident was documented. The aim is to use the findings to further improve air traffic safety.

Dangerous approaches in the Zurich area are rare, but have occurred occasionally in the past.