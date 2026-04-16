Edelweiss is reacting to the rising fuel price. Archivbild: Keystone

Edelweiss is making adjustments to its long-haul program and is no longer flying to several destinations. This is due to lower demand, geopolitical developments and the price of fuel.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Edelweiss will no longer fly to Denver and Seattle in the USA.

Frequencies to Las Vegas will be reduced.

Muscat and Salalah in Oman will not be served in the 2026/27 winter timetable. Show more

Edelweiss is making adjustments to its North American connections in the summer timetable. "Flights to Denver and Seattle will be removed from the program with immediate effect," the airline announced in a press release. Frequencies on the Las Vegas route will also be reduced in early summer and fall.

Edelweiss will also be adjusting its offering in the upcoming 2026/27 winter flight schedule: Flights to Muscat and Salalah in Oman will not be operated.

The main reasons for the adjustments are the ongoing effects of the geopolitical situation, particularly in connection with the Middle East conflict, the development of fuel prices and a decline in demand for individual destinations in the USA.

"Affected guests will be contacted by Edelweiss or their booking office", the statement continues. They will be rebooked onto alternative connections - primarily via other Lufthansa Group hubs - or will receive a full refund of the ticket price on request.

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