A bird caused a short-term runway closure at Zurich Airport on Sunday. An Edelweiss Airbus remains on the ground after an aborted take-off, passengers had to wait overnight.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you An Edelweiss aircraft aborted take-off at Zurich Airport at high speed.

The reason was the sighting of a large bird.

The runway was temporarily closed. Show more

A planned Edelweiss flight to Larnaca, a port city in Cyprus, led to a runway closure at Zurich Airport on Sunday afternoon. An Airbus A320 had to abort take-off at the last second - according to Flightradar24 data at a speed of 266 km/h, i.e. shortly before take-off.

The airport fire department was called out to check the brakes, among other things. The standard procedure for such incidents can be seen in videos on social media.

The affected runway 28 was closed and take-offs were temporarily carried out via runway 16 to the south. After a good 30 minutes, the situation eased again.

Due to the aborted take-off, runway 28 had to be closed for around 30 minutes. Facebook/JP_Aviation

Plane remains undamaged

The reason for the incident: the pilots spotted a relatively large bird from the cockpit. According to Edelweiss, however, a collision was avoided, as the media office reported at the request of the "Tages-Anzeiger" newspaper. No one was injured - either on board or on the ground.

The approximately 17-year-old aircraft remained undamaged, but had to remain in Zurich overnight. The passengers on the affected flight had to spend the night at the airport and are due to fly to Larnaca on Monday morning.

Video from the resort