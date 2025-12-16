As the situation on board could not be calmed down, the plane returned to the gate at 10.33 am. (archive picture) Keystone

An Edelweiss flight from Zurich to Tanzania had to turn back on Saturday because of two unruly passengers. The police intervened and the vacation flight took off with a delay of around two hours.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you An Edelweiss flight from Zurich to Tanzania had to turn back before take-off on Saturday because two passengers did not follow the crew's instructions.

The police arrested one woman, her husband was accompanying her.

The incident caused delays to several connecting flights - and is an example of the increase in unruly passengers worldwide. Show more

An Edelweiss vacation flight from Zurich to Tanzania had to be aborted shortly before take-off on Saturday, according to theTages-Anzeigernewspaper.

Two passengers on flight WK76 refused to follow the crew's instructions, as confirmed by Edelweiss spokesperson Andreas Marti. The Airbus A350 "Piz Bernina" had taken off from the gate at 10.10 a.m. and had already taxied to runway 16 when the cockpit crew informed the tower of a problem with the passengers.

As the situation on board could not be calmed down, the aircraft returned to the gate at 10.33 am. There, the crew handed over the two disruptive passengers to the Zurich cantonal police. One woman was arrested and her husband accompanied her. "The woman will be reported to the relevant authorities," said the police.

Flight was ultimately delayed by two hours

The 306 passengers on board had to wait for over an hour: the flight to Kilimanjaro was not able to take off until 11.37 am. Connecting flights to Zanzibar and back to Zurich were also delayed.

Incidents involving unruly travelers are becoming more frequent worldwide. According to the International Air Transport Association (Iata), an incident was recorded on one in 395 flights in 2024 - a significant increase on previous years. Similar cases have also occurred repeatedly in Zurich this year, for example on Easyjet, Finnair and Swiss flights.

More videos from the department