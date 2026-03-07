Two special flights with 404 passengers operated by the airline Edelweiss took off from Oman to Zurich on Saturday. The direct flights from Muscat and Salalah enable blocked travelers to return to Switzerland from the Middle East.
The two Edelweiss planes are expected to arrive in Zurich at 4.30 p.m. and 6.30 p.m. respectively. There are 215 Swiss nationals on board, a spokesperson for the airline told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Saturday.
The special flights are being organized in coordination with the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA). According to the FDFA, they are aimed at travelers in Oman and the United Arab Emirates.
Thousands of Swiss nationals are stranded in various Gulf states following the US-Israeli offensive against Iran. On Thursday afternoon, a special Swiss flight from Muscat in Oman landed in Zurich with 211 Swiss travelers on board.