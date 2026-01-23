Eight people were injured Sunday evening in Steinen, SZ, in a serious collision involving two cars and a motorcycle. A nine-year-old boy sustained life-threatening injuries. Four rescue helicopters were dispatched to the scene.

Eight people were injured in the accident.

Boy Seriously Injured Eight Injured in Serious Crash in Steinen, SZ

Here's what it's all about On Sunday evening, two passenger cars and a motorcycle collided in Steinen, SZ.

A total of eight people were injured, including a nine-year-old boy whose injuries are life-threatening.

Four rescue helicopters and five ambulances were on the scene. Summary created with

Eight people were injured in a serious traffic accident in Steinen, SZ, on Sunday evening. A nine-year-old boy sustained life-threatening injuries.

Shortly before 7 p.m., a car carrying two people was traveling on Schlagstrasse from Sattel toward Schwyz. In the Spiegelberg area, for reasons that are still unclear, the car first collided with an oncoming motorcycle.

The car then collided head-on with another passenger car that was traveling from Schwyz toward Sattel.

Five passengers in another car were injured

There were five people in the oncoming car. All of the occupants were injured.

The nine-year-old boy had to be flown to a hospital by rescue helicopter with life-threatening injuries. Two other passengers suffered serious injuries and were also taken to hospitals by helicopter.

The two other people in the car were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Four helicopters in action

The 68-year-old driver of the first passenger car and the 67-year-old motorcyclist also had to be airlifted to hospitals by rescue helicopters.

The passenger in the 68-year-old's car was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

In addition to several police patrols and specialists, five ambulances, four rescue helicopters, and the Steinen and Schwyz fire departments were on the scene.

Schlagstrasse remained closed for several hours while emergency, rescue, and accident investigation operations were underway.

The Schwyz Cantonal Police are investigating the exact cause of the accident in cooperation with the public prosecutor's office.