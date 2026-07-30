On Wednesday, a train collided with a pedestrian in Unterentfelden, Aargau. The 88-year-old woman died at the scene of the accident.

The Aargau Cantonal Police were called to the scene on Wednesday following a fatal accident in Unterentfelden.

On Wednesday around 6 p.m., bystanders reported that a collision had occurred between a pedestrian and a train on Aarauerstrasse in Unterentfelden, Aargau. The train was traveling from Schöftland toward Aarau when the serious accident occurred at the crosswalk near Uerkenweg, according to the Aargau Cantonal Police.

The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries in the accident. Despite the immediate response of emergency responders, the 88-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident. No one else was injured in the accident.

Aarauerstrasse was closed by the Entfelden-Muhen Fire Department for several hours to allow for rescue operations. The road was reopened to traffic around 10:30 p.m.