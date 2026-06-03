In future, electric or hydrogen-powered trucks will also be subject to the performance-related heavy vehicle charge in Switzerland. This has been decided by the Council of States after the National Council. The new charge will apply from 2031.

Migros will also have to pay HVF for this truck from 2031. (archive image)

Freight transport Electric trucks will also be subject to the heavy vehicle charge in future

In 2031, electric and hydrogen-powered trucks will receive a discount of at least 70 percent and in 2032 a discount of at least 50 percent. The Council of States agreed with the National Council's position on these discounts.

The discounts are granted to further promote electric and hydrogen-powered trucks.

The Federal Council proposed a further development of the HVF to ensure that heavy goods traffic continues to bear its costs and that the shift of freight traffic to the railways continues to be supported in the future. A large proportion of the HVF that goes to the federal government flows into the rail infrastructure fund.

The Federal Council wanted to make e-trucks subject to the HVF from 2029 - with a discount.