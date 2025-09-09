Electricity bills will not be lower everywhere next year. Symbolbild: Keystone

Electricity prices will fall almost everywhere in Switzerland in 2026. The following maps reveal where it will be even more expensive and what the situation will be like in your municipality.

Dominik Müller

On Wednesday, the Federal Electricity Commission (Elcom) announced the electricity tariffs for 2026. In the basic supply, prices for households will fall by around four percent on average.

You can find out what the situation is like in your municipality in the chart below:

Although almost all Swiss people can look forward to a price reduction, electricity will also become more expensive in some places. This map reveals exactly where: