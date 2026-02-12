A teenager is seriously injured near Mosen LU. sda

Just a few days after a fatal train surfer accident, there was another serious incident on the same line. A 17-year-old suffered a massive electric shock on the roof of a train in Mosen LU and was flown to hospital by helicopter.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 17-year-old suffered an electric shock on a train roof at Mosen LU station on Wednesday evening and was seriously injured.

The railroad line between Beinwil am See AG and Hitzkirch LU was closed for around four hours and replacement buses were used.

The previous week, there had already been fatal electrical accidents involving young people on the same line as well as in Zofingen and Langenthal. Show more

On Wednesday evening shortly after 7.30 p.m., the Lucerne police received a report of a personal accident at Mosen LU railroad station. On the scene, the emergency services found a 17-year-old with serious injuries. The teenager had to be flown to hospital by rescue helicopter.

According to the information available so far, the teenager was on the roof of a train when he was electrocuted. The exact circumstances are currently being clarified. The Lucerne police confirmed in a statement that the teenager was injured by the high-voltage line.

The line between Beinwil am See AG and Hitzkirch LU had to be closed for around four hours as a result. Rail traffic was interrupted and replacement buses were deployed. Regular service was only resumed later in the evening.

The incident is one of several similar incidents that have occurred in the region in recent weeks. The previous week, an 18-year-old who had also climbed onto a train and suffered an electric shock died on the same line. A companion remained unharmed.

On January 24, 2026, a 17-year-old died at Zofingen station after climbing onto a freight wagon and being hit by the overhead line. There was also a fatal incident in Langenthal BE in January, in which a 14-year-old boy was electrocuted while climbing onto a train.