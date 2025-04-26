IT employees at Brack.Alltron are worried about their jobs, which have been re-advertised externally. They should reapply for their own jobs. IMAGO/Bihlmayerfotografie

IT employees at electronics retailer Brack are currently having to reapply for their own jobs. The company wants to restructure. Dissatisfaction is spreading among the workforce.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Electronics retailer Brack has re-advertised jobs that are already filled.

A reorganization into agile teams is intended to increase efficiency.

Many people criticize the new management online.

In mid-April, Brack.Alltron, as the online electronics retailer has been known since last summer, advertised over 60 jobs on the Jobs.ch platform, mostly in the IT sector. However, most of them had already been filled. The employees concerned were asked by their employer to reapply for their own position.

A company spokesperson justifies the move with a reorganization of the company "into agile teams", which entails new requirements. "In order to remain maneuverable", some positions have been advertised externally. However, where possible, the company wants to "take its employees with us on our journey".

Employment law expert Michael Meier, senior lecturer at the universities of Zurich and Lucerne, doubts this in an interview with theTagesanzeiger. "If you want to fill positions internally, you don't bother to initiate an application process with existing employees. After all, the division heads know best who can do what from their teams."

A hail of negative comments online

The workforce is unsettled - and angry. On Kununu.com, an anonymous review platform for companies, there are complaints about poor communication and a lack of transparency. The collegial and informal atmosphere has given way to an impersonal corporate mentality.

The Brack media office says that all employees are invited to contact the HR department.

"It's as if your boss were to come in one day and ask you whether you actually still want to work for the company," says employment law expert Meier. Highly qualified employees in particular would think twice about this. "They might then not apply to their own company, but elsewhere."