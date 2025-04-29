There has been unrest at Trüllikon elementary school for two years. Screenshot Primarschule Trüllikon

There is unrest at Trüllikon elementary school in the Zürcher Weinland. More than 20 employees have left the school in the last two years and the school administration is being criticized.

There has been unrest at Trüllikon elementary school in the Zürcher Weinland region since a dispute two years ago. Over 20 employees have left the school since then. The current principal also handed in her notice after around six months. Her predecessor had resigned after just a few months.

At the same time, seven members of staff left the school, including three teachers, according to a letter from the school's administration that was obtained by theTages-Anzeigernewspaper.

Parents and staff see the main problem as a failure on the part of the school administration. There is talk of power games, intrigues, constant controls and communication problems. Although ten people confirm these accusations anonymously, the allegations cannot be substantiated.

Criticism of a pair of teachers

The problems began in 2023 with a conflict between parents and the school. This reached its climax when eleven people made serious allegations against the then head teacher and his wife to the newspaper.

The couple taught fifth and sixth grade together. Parents and pupils criticized the teacher for scaring the children with her teaching style. The principal covered up her behavior. Both denied all the accusations.

However, it was proven that the teaching couple secretly kept files on the pupils and their families. After a mother took legal action, the Andelfingen district council ordered these documents to be deleted.

Many parents withdrew their children from school because of the teaching couple. The school authorities were criticized for not stopping the conflict and neglecting their supervisory duties.

Fronts are hardened

Even when the teacher couple had to leave the school, calm did not return. The fronts have hardened, writes the Tages-Anzeiger. Parents continue to express concerns and demand measures to improve the situation. Some parents have informed the district council, but no official supervisory proceedings have been initiated.

The school administration is under pressure to find solutions. School president Markus Keller explains that the school is struggling with difficult conditions and a challenging class. He emphasizes that the high fluctuation affects not only teachers, but also assistants.

In order to increase the attractiveness of the school, the school management position was increased to 60% and the school secretariat was expanded into a school administration office. An external survey on employee satisfaction should provide further insights.

The recruitment of new employees is underway, but filling the position of principal remains a challenge. Keller, who is training to be a principal himself, emphasizes that he has no intention of taking over the management of the school.

The school administration has taken measures to improve the situation. It is now hoped that the changes will bring long-term stability.

