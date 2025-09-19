The Federal Council takes a critical view of the cantonal decisions to abolish early French. It is having guidelines drawn up to enforce the second national language at elementary school if necessary. (theme picture) Keystone

Early French remains a bone of contention: the Federal Council wants to ensure that primary school pupils learn a second national language - by law if necessary. This is in response to efforts in German-speaking Switzerland to abolish early French.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A second national language should have to be taught as a foreign language at Swiss elementary school, for example early French. The Federal Council wants to enforce this - if necessary. It has ordered a consultation draft from the Federal Department of Home Affairs.

To this end, the Federal Council is having two variants drawn up for a requirement for the cantons, as it wrote on Friday. One is to enshrine the current concordat solution in the Language Act. This states that two foreign languages are taught in elementary school, a second national language and English.

The second variant is a minimum requirement that gives the cantons responsible for education more leeway. According to this, a second national language must be taught from elementary school and until the end of lower secondary level, i.e. until the end of compulsory schooling.

Be prepared

This is the Federal Council's response to efforts in German-speaking Switzerland to abolish early French for primary school classes. It wants to be prepared in the event that this harmonization of foreign language teaching, which was agreed as part of the Harmos Concordat, fails.

"If the cantons stick to the language strategy agreed in 2004 or succeed in adapting the strategy without weakening the national languages, there will be no need to amend the Languages Act," the Federal Council states in its communication.

On September 1, the Zurich Cantonal Council decided to abolish French at elementary school. It instructed the government to create the legal basis to ensure that French is only taught from senior school onwards and not, as is currently the case, from the fifth grade onwards.

On Wednesday, the St. Gallen cantonal parliament approved a motion calling for early French to be moved to the upper school. According to the motion, the second national language is an additional burden for primary school pupils without any long-term benefits.