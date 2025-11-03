The cantonal police are currently puzzled. sda

Eleven dogs died mysteriously at a kennel in the district of Uster on Friday night. One animal survived with signs of poisoning. The police are investigating - the cause is still unclear.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Eleven dogs died in one night at a kennel in the district of Uster.

Another animal survived, but showed symptoms of poisoning.

Police and the public prosecutor's office are now investigating whether poison was involved. Show more

A tragic incident has shaken the district of Uster (ZH): on the night of Friday, October 24, eleven animals died suddenly in a kennel. As the Zurich cantonal police announced on Monday, the cause of death is currently unclear, but there are many indications of poisoning.

A dog owner raised the alarm on Friday evening after his animal died in the boarding kennel. The cantonal police then responded and discovered that a total of eleven dogs had died that night.

Another dog showed symptoms of poisoning and was taken to the Zurich animal hospital - it survived.

Investigation underway

According to the police, toxicological samples were handed over to a laboratory to clarify the exact cause. "According to initial findings, poisoning is the main cause", the press release states. However, how and under what circumstances the incident occurred is still unclear.

Specialists from the Zurich cantonal police are now working with the public prosecutor's office to determine whether it was a criminal act or a tragic accident.

The authorities are currently asking for speculation to be held back until the laboratory results are available.