Symbolic ground-breaking ceremony: Blatten's mayor Matthias Bellwald (left) and State Councillor Franz Ruppen (right). Keystone

Key construction projects start in the Lötschental valley in Valais following the natural disaster. A new cantonal road and a cable car are to secure the connection to the village of Blatten.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Construction work has begun on a new cantonal road and a temporary cable car in the Lötschental valley in Valais.

The aim is to make the village of Blatten accessible all year round again.

The project will cost a total of around 39 million francs. Show more

Eleven months after the landslide, work began on Tuesday in the Lötschental valley in Valais on the new cantonal road between Blatten and Wiler and on a temporary cable car. The aim is to make the valley permanently accessible again after the disaster.

The ground-breaking ceremony took place in the presence of State Councillor Franz Ruppen and Mayor Matthias Bellwald near the future route. The rockslide had severely damaged the access roads to the Upper Valais village. Blatten is currently only accessible via an emergency road, which is not passable in winter.

The approximately 2.8-kilometre-long road is intended to ensure permanent access. Its route is based on the hazard map of the cantonal service for natural hazards from November 2025.

At the beginning of April, the Valais government approved commitment credits of CHF 29.7 million for the road and CHF 9.3 million for the temporary cable car.

Video from the department