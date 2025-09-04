  1. Residential Customers
Held hostage for days Elite unit frees kidnapped Swiss national in France

Philipp Dahm

4.9.2025

The Groupe d'intervention de la Gendarmerie nationale has freed a Swiss man in Valence.
Symbolic image: KEYSTONE

Last Sunday, an elite police unit freed a 20-year-old Swiss man who had allegedly been kidnapped by a group of seven people. It was allegedly about cryptocurrencies.

04.09.2025, 14:08

04.09.2025, 15:00

The intervention unit of the national gendarmerie - the Groupe d'intervention de la Gendarmerie nationale or GIGN - has freed a young Swiss man who had been kidnapped. As reported by "Le Dauphiné Libéré " from Grenoble, the operation took place on August 31.

At 5 a.m. on that Sunday, the elite unit stormed a bar in the Rue d'Asti in Valence and apparently caused considerable damage to the establishment. It is now clear that a group of kidnappers had stopped there and abducted a twenty-year-old Swiss man.

Location of Valence.
Google Earth

The group is said to have held their victim for several days: "Le Dauphiné Libéré" writes that the crime is said to have been related to cryptocurrencies.

In the afternoon, the GIGN finally found the Swiss man tied up in a house near Valence TGV station and freed him.

Seven people are also said to have been arrested. They are to be handed over to the courts today.