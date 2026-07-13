Starlink plans to build one of the company's largest ground stations in Leuk, Valais. However, the project is backed by a corporate structure that could minimize the tax burden in Switzerland.

Starlink plans to build a ground station here with 40 antennas—it is set to be one of the company's largest facilities worldwide. (File photo)

Here's what it's all about Behind the Starlink ground station project in Leuk is a Swiss subsidiary that is wholly owned by a Dutch holding company of SpaceX. This corporate structure could significantly reduce the tax burden in Switzerland.

According to research by “Le Nouvelliste,” the Swiss company could pass dividends on to its Dutch parent company under certain conditions with tax benefits.

The structure in the United Kingdom could serve as a model, where a sister company reports only a small taxable profit. Summary created with

Behind the planned Starlink ground station project in Leuk, Valais, is an international corporate structure created by Starlink and SpaceX founder Elon Musk. A model that could minimize the tax burden in Switzerland, as reported by “Le Nouvelliste.”

The planned facility, with 40 antennas, is set to become one of the company’s largest ground stations. Starlink Switzerland was founded in August 2025 for this project. Its official headquarters are located in Sion—at the address of a trust company. According to “Le Nouvelliste,” this is merely a registered address.

Three managing directors are listed in the commercial register. According to the report, one of them acts as a front man, while the other two hold senior positions at SpaceX.

Profits could flow to the Netherlands

The media outlet’s research further shows that Starlink Switzerland is wholly owned by Starlink Holdings Netherlands, which is based in Amsterdam. This company is also said to have virtually no operational activities. According to an earlier investigation by the Dutch newspaper “Trouw”, the Dutch holding company serves to reduce the tax burden in various countries, in which Starlink operates.

According to *Le Nouvelliste*, this means that in Switzerland, dividends paid by a Swiss subsidiary to its Dutch parent company are exempt from withholding tax under certain conditions, thanks to the double taxation treaty. Since Starlink Netherlands holds all the shares in the Swiss company, this provision could apply.

The so-called “cost-plus” method

According to *Le Nouvelliste*, the example of the United Kingdom illustrates how Starlink Switzerland might operate in the future. There, a sister company operates eight ground stations. It has no employees and has only a minimal amount of equity capital.

The British company does not sell Starlink subscriptions. Instead, it operates only the infrastructure and passes its costs on to the parent company with a five percent markup. This so-called “cost-plus” method ensures that only a small taxable profit is generated in the United Kingdom.

If Starlink were to operate in Valais according to the same principle, Signalhorn—the operator of the satellite ground station in Leuk—would indeed benefit from the operation of the infrastructure. However, the taxable profit in Switzerland is likely to be minimal. The actual cash flows would go through the Dutch holding company to the SpaceX Group in the U.S.

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