Crew member taken to hospital Emergency landing after smoke in cockpit on Swiss flight

Carsten Dörges

23.12.2024

A Swiss airplane. (symbolic picture)
A Swiss airplane. (symbolic picture)
Picture: dpa

Following engine problems and smoke in the cabin and cockpit, a Swiss aircraft made an emergency landing in Graz, Austria. One crew member was taken to hospital by helicopter

23.12.2024, 21:48

23.12.2024, 21:54

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A Swiss aircraft has made an unscheduled landing in Graz, Austria.
  • Engine problems and smoke in the cabin and cockpit caused the emergency landing.
  • One crew member was taken to hospital by helicopter and 14 other people received medical treatment.
Show more

The Swiss flight, flight number LX 1885, had to make an unscheduled landing in Graz on its way from Bucharest to Zurich.

Following engine problems and smoke in the cabin and cockpit, the cockpit crew decided to land and evacuate the aircraft. One crew member was taken to hospital by helicopter.

14 other people also received medical treatment, as Swiss announced in a press release. These were ten passengers and four crew members.

Graz Airport was closed due to the incident. The Airbus A220-300 was still on the runway shortly after 21:00. The aircraft had been evacuated after landing.

A Swiss team was reportedly preparing to travel to Graz on Monday evening. The airline set up a task force. Among other things, this was to take care of the care, accommodation and onward transportation of the passengers and crew members, it said.

It was initially unclear exactly why the smoke developed. Swiss emphasized that it was working closely with the authorities in Austria to clarify the cause of the incident.