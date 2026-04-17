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Technical fault Emergency numbers were unavailable in the canton of Uri

Noemi Hüsser

17.4.2026

The fault affected the entire canton of Uri.
The fault affected the entire canton of Uri.
Screenshot Alert Swiss

The emergency numbers in the canton of Uri were unavailable on Friday morning due to a technical fault.

17.04.2026, 10:36

17.04.2026, 13:10

The emergency numbers 117, 118, 112 and 041 874 53 53 were unavailable in the canton of Uri on Friday morning due to a technical fault. The population was informed via the Alert Swiss app. Parts of the information and communication systems had failed.

According to Alert Swiss, anyone wishing to make an emergency call to the police, ambulance or fire department had to go to an emergency meeting point.

The all-clear was given at 1.07 pm. The cantonal police were available again, Alert Swiss reported.

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