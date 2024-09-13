The emergency practice is located near the cantonal hospital. (archive picture) KEYSTONE

After 13 years of operation, the emergency practice in Sursee LU has to close. The reason is a federal court ruling.

The Federal Supreme Court has ruled that the emergency surcharge for late-night doctor's appointments at Permanences is no longer permissible. This also affects the emergency practice of GPs at Sursee Cantonal Hospital, which must now cease operations by the end of the year.

The reason for this decision is the threat of financial losses following the ruling, as the hospital writes in a press release. Until now, permanences and emergency practices have been able to charge a surcharge for evening visits, the so-called urgency/convenience flat rate. However, the Federal Supreme Court ruled in June that such surcharges are not legal, as extended opening hours are part of the business model of these practices.

Visits during regular opening hours do not count as emergencies and may not be billed as such. The Sursee emergency practice points out that it is unclear whether the ruling would apply specifically to their practice. However, the insurance companies are actually applying this ruling to their practice, which is leading to considerable financial losses.

Dozens of terminations in September

The company criticizes that without adequate funding, it is not possible to operate economically with specialist staff and infrastructure outside of regular practice hours. As a result of these financial burdens, the Sursee emergency practice will cease operations after 13 years. All 13 practice assistants and 43 female doctors, with the exception of some administrative staff, will have to be made redundant in September.

The management very much regrets the closure and emphasizes that the practice has relieved the Sursee hospital considerably. Despite examining several alternative solutions, none could be implemented. The Lucerne Department of Health has been informed.