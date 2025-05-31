The glacier collapse not only brought debris to the village, but also wiped out the homes of hundreds of people. KEYSTONE

They listen, provide support and remain in the background: emergency psychologists have been on permanent duty since the glacier collapsed in Blatten. Their job: to cushion the psychological consequences of a natural disaster.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Since the day of the glacier collapse in Blatten VS, a team of emergency psychologists has been on duty in the Lötschental. Since then, this care team has consisted of two to three people. It conducts individual discussions, provides information and supports those affected by being present on site.

From an emergency psychologist's point of view, recognition of the stress, guidance and information are the most important things for those affected in this acute phase, says Seraphina Zurbriggen, President of the Upper Valais Psychological Emergency Aid Association, when asked by the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The FSP emergency psychologist will not say more about the conversations or whether people from the whole valley make use of the services or only people from Blatten. This is out of respect for the people concerned and with reference to professional confidentiality. However, she can say that the care team's services are used. In general, the biggest concern is what will happen next.

Zurbriggen went on to say that it was important to know that it would take a long time to come to terms with this event. "From an emergency psychology perspective, we assume that healthy people have the ability to cope with this. We therefore act with the attitude: as much as necessary, as little as possible."

Those affected should know where they can get help if necessary. Help is available in Valais via the 144 telephone number.

Part of the Valais rescue organization

The care team is in constant contact with the Lötschental regional command staff to see where the needs are and to provide feedback to the staff, Zurbriggen continues. Even before the glacier collapsed, the Care Team had already prepared for a possible deployment in the Lötschental in consultation with the KWRO. The village of Blatten had already been evacuated on May 18 due to the risk of a landslide.

KWRO stands for Cantonal Valais Rescue Organization. This organization, based in Sierre, canton of Valais, has 3,000 people who are on standby for emergency operations in addition to their profession - in addition to emergency psychologists, these include dog handlers and rescue divers, as Director Fredy-Michel Roten explains in an interview with Keystone-SDA.

In Valais, there are three centers or organizations that provide emergency psychological care. The Upper Valais Psychosocial Emergency Aid Association is one of these organizations.