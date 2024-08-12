  1. Residential Customers
Malfunction Emergency shutdown at Beznau nuclear power plant

SDA

12.8.2024 - 15:48

An automatic emergency shutdown occurred in Block 1 of the Beznau nuclear power plant on Monday afternoon. (archive picture)
Keystone

An automatic emergency shutdown occurred in Block 1 of the Beznau nuclear power plant in the canton of Aargau on Monday afternoon. This was due to a malfunction in the non-nuclear part of the plant, as announced by the energy company Axpo.

KKB 1 was disconnected from the grid at around 2.10 p.m. and is now in a safe condition, it added. The reason was a malfunction in the level control in one of two steam generators in the non-nuclear section.

Due to the rapid shutdown, water vapor was temporarily visible above the non-nuclear part of the plant. There was no danger to people or the environment.

