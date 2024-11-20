The Emmental-Oberaargau Regional Court has sentenced a man to a prison term for theft. Symbolbild: Keystone

A young bank employee from Emmental stole 600,000 francs and invested it in cryptocurrencies. Now he is facing a mountain of debt and a prison sentence.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Over a period of two years, a banker from Emmental stole several hundred thousand francs.

He stole the money from his employer in cash from a safe and a counter.

The Emmental-Oberaargau Regional Court has now sentenced him to a prison term. Show more

A young bank employee from Emmental stole 600,000 francs and 10,000 euros from his employer over a period of two years - in cash. According to the "Berner Zeitung" newspaper, the man has now been sentenced to 36 months in prison, of which twelve months are unconditional. The remaining 24 months are conditional, with a probation period of two years.

The perpetrator invested the stolen amounts in cryptocurrencies. However, without success: he lost everything down to the last centime.

The theft was not carried out by the young man through complex transfers, but by withdrawing cash from the safe and a Prema device, a type of self-service counter. In order to conceal the unlawful withdrawals, he made balancing entries and manipulated the Excel formula of the safe.

Mount of debt of 670,000 francs

He transported the stolen money, up to 20,000 francs in some cases, home in his laptop bag and paid it into accounts in smaller amounts.

The trial before the Emmental-Oberaargau Regional Court took place as part of a shortened procedure, as the accused confessed and accepted the sentence requested by the public prosecutor.

Whether the young man will have to serve the unconditional sentence in prison or receive an alternative form of punishment will be decided by the probation and enforcement services of the Canton of Bern.

The financial loss for the young man is considerable. In addition to the offense, he has to pay procedural and legal costs as well as compensation to his former employer, which amounts to a total of over CHF 70,000. This brings his mountain of debt to a good 670,000 francs. Even with a monthly repayment of 1,000 francs, it would take him almost 56 years to pay off the debt.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.

More videos on the topic