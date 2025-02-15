The Lueg country inn has to close. Landgasthof Lueg

The traditional Lueg country inn in the Emmental is on the brink of closure. The operating company Emmentaltop GmbH filed its balance sheet last week - bankruptcy is now only a matter of time.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Landgasthof Lueg in Emmental is closing for the time being.

The operating company Emmentaltop GmbH is on the verge of bankruptcy.

Various options are now being examined. Show more

With the words "It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce that the Lueg will remain closed until further notice", the Landgasthof Lueg in the Emmental announces on its website what has been looming for days. As the local newspaper "Unter-Emmentaler" reported, the operating company Emmentaltop GmbH filed its balance sheet last week. The bankruptcy is thus as good as sealed - four permanent employees are losing their jobs.

Co-Managing Director Cesare Mimo Caci confirms the end and cites the massive rise in electricity prices as the main reason. Electricity had become six times more expensive in 2023, which had put a heavy strain on the business. Added to this was the rainy start to the summer, which kept many visitors away. An attempt to restructure the business also failed as no investor could be found.

In order to reduce the dependence on the weather, Caci and his partner Michael Kräuchi focused more on group tourism: seminars, conferences and family celebrations were intended to ensure better occupancy. However, despite some success, the concept was not enough to cope with the high costs and lack of staff.

Folk music center remains open

The Foundation for Swiss Folk Music and Folk Culture, which is also based on the Lueg, is not affected. President Markus Müller emphasizes: "We are completely financially independent." Nevertheless, he is concerned about the music lessons that take place weekly at the Lueg.

The property belongs to the architectural firm Moser und Partner in Ittigen, which bought the inn over 20 years ago and converted it into a seminar hotel. Chairman of the Board of Directors Jörg Moser is surprised by the bankruptcy and announces that he will look for new tenants or a buyer. However, the popular tradition of the inn is to be preserved.