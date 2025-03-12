Impressions of the opening of the visitor tour at the Emmental show dairy in Affoltern im Emmental in December 2018. KEYSTONE/Stefan Weber

The Emmental show dairy in Affoltern will cease production at the end of June. Up to twelve people will be made redundant and a consultation process is underway.

The Emmental show dairy in Affoltern is ceasing production due to the "pending need for investment in the production facilities".

In the meantime, the existing production facilities of the show dairy will be integrated into the "Emmentaler Königsweg" experience world. Show more

The decision to discontinue production at the Emmental show dairy in Affoltern is related to the "pending need for investment in production facilities" and the "structural changes in the market for Emmental cheese", Emmentaler Schaukäserei AG (ESK) wrote in a press release on Wednesday.

Specifically, milk costs have risen sharply in recent years, as Managing Director Frank Jantschik explained when asked by the Keystone-SDA news agency. In addition, the company expects to lose up to half of its current milk volume in the coming years due to the structure of its suppliers.

ESK is struggling with falling sales and comparatively high personnel costs, Jantschik continued. Last but not least, the Fribourg-based dairy group Cremo terminated its purchase agreement with Emmentaler AOP at the end of April.

Focus on other business areas

As other areas of ESK were also in urgent need of renewal in addition to the production facilities, the decision was made to no longer invest in production. Jantschik referred to catering, the specialist cheese store and the visitor organization. Where possible, the affected employees would be kept on internally, he added.

Meanwhile, the existing production facilities of the show dairy will be integrated into the "Emmentaler Königsweg", the press release continued. This is a world of experience that brings visitors closer to the history and production of Emmental cheese. This attraction has seen significant growth. With over 32,000 visitors, it achieved its best result to date last year.