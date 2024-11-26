Jana Meyer is horrified: The 22-year-old's name and face appear on a porn site. The amateur model emphasizes that she would never publish nude pictures: Now she wants to encourage others affected.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 22-year-old landscape gardener from Emmental finds herself in a fake porn movie.

Jana Mayer is a hobby model, but has never published frivolous content.

Mayer has pressed charges for identity fraud, which has been a criminal offense since September 2023.

Now she wants to encourage others. Show more

Jana Meyer, a 22-year-old landscape gardener from Emmental, experienced a shock when she found out from her employer that her name and face were being used on a porn site. Her boss had sent her a link that led to revealing pictures with her real name attached.

"I was totally shocked," Meyer told Blick and emphasized that she would never publish nude pictures or pornographic content. She wants to encourage other women who experience similar things and assures them: "You are not alone."

The reactions from those around her were not long in coming. Friends, acquaintances and followers on Instagram asked her why she was publishing such content. Meyer, who is well-known in her region and also works as a model for jewelry and cosmetics, emphasizes that this is happening against her will.

Meyer presses charges

What is particularly perfidious is that some of the images actually come from her, but from a completely different context. The alleged porn videos, on the other hand, are fake. In such cases, the Bern cantonal police advise people to go to a police station immediately and take all available information with them.

Victims should also report the fake profiles to the relevant platforms. There is hope of identifying the perpetrators, as the police can request data in cooperation with foreign authorities. Jana Meyer has already filed a complaint and the case is being treated as identity fraud, which has been a criminal offense since September 2023.

The problem of identity theft is widespread. Over 1,000 cases have been reported since the law was introduced, 290 of them between September and December 2023 alone. However, the number of unreported cases is likely to be higher.

The police recommend only publishing images that can be seen by anyone without hesitation in order to avoid abuse.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content taken from AI is verified by the editorial team.

