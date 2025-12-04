The baby died during an operation. (Archive photo) sda

Four years after the death of an infant in Lucerne Children's Hospital, the criminal court has acquitted all three accused doctors. Despite the emotionally charged trial, the court found no criminal fault - and ordered the state to pay all costs.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you - The Lucerne Criminal Court acquits the three accused hospital doctors in full.

The state must bear all the costs of the proceedings, amounting to over 30,000 francs, and pay the defense lawyers compensation of around 106,000 francs.

The parents of the deceased infant will bear their own legal costs; the verdict can be appealed within ten days. Show more

The case had attracted national attention. As blue News has already reported in detail, a baby just a few weeks old died in November 2021 after two anaesthetic inductions at Lucerne Children's Hospital. A routine operation turned into a tragedy - and a criminal case that neither the responsible public prosecutors, the family nor the defense team originally wanted to pursue.

Now the verdict is in. The Lucerne Criminal Court acquitted all three accused doctors - a pediatric surgeon, an anesthesiologist and a pediatric cardiologist - of guilt and punishment. The accusation: intentional homicide and negligent grievous bodily harm. In the court's opinion, the charges do not meet the legal requirements.

No satisfaction - but high compensation from the state

Despite the acquittal, two of the accused doctors will not receive any compensation under criminal procedure law. Instead, the state has to dig deep into its pockets: The procedural costs amount to over CHF 30,000, which are to be borne entirely by the canton of Lucerne. In addition, the state has to pay around 106,000 francs in compensation to the parties for the private defense of the three acquitted. The parents of the deceased infant must pay their own legal fees.

The senior public prosecutor's office had expressly requested the trial despite the previously discussed discontinuation by the public prosecutor's office. This became known in court.

The trial was characterized by strong emotions. The parents of the deceased infant expressed their distress, but at the same time sought answers. In their personal statements, the three doctors emphasized that the case still preoccupies them to this day.

It remains to be seen whether the decision will be final: The parties have ten days to appeal the ruling. If no appeal is lodged, the acquittal will become final. The presumption of innocence continues to apply until the conclusion of the entire proceedings.