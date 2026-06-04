In contrast to other countries, the proportion of emotional statements in Swiss politics remained virtually unchanged between 1999 and 2025. The peculiarities of Swiss democracy could explain this exception.

The political analysis platform DemoSquare used artificial intelligence to analyze more than 180,000 speeches from the Swiss parliament over a period of 25 years, according to a study published on Thursday in collaboration with "Le Temps" and the University of Zurich.

After a decline at the beginning of 2000, the emotionality of debates in the National Council has increased, but only by 3.7 percentage points.

The SVP is the driving force behind this development: it recorded around 76 percent more emotional speeches than in the reference period at the beginning of the 2000s. However, the Greens, who have gradually adopted a more factual tone, remained the most emotionally engaged. The FDP and the center were the most reserved.