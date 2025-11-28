Two employees were sentenced. (symbolic image) sda

Nine years after a serious accident on a T-bar lift in Valais, the Federal Court has confirmed the conviction of two employees for negligent simple assault.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you In 2016, a skier was seriously injured in the head by the retractor on a T-bar lift in Valais - the distance to the ground was too short.

Two employees were convicted of negligent simple assault; the Federal Supreme Court has now confirmed this verdict.

The court rejected all objections - including the argument that the injured man had previously drunk wine and smoked a joint; there was no impairment. Show more

The Federal Supreme Court has confirmed the conviction of two employees of a Valais ski resort following an accident at the start of a T-bar lift. A skier was seriously injured in the head by the retractor of a ski bow.

The accident occurred at the end of February 2016, when visibility was limited due to poor weather conditions. At the valley station of a ski lift, a man over 1.90 meters tall was hit on the head by the retractor of the lift and suffered a skull fracture as a result. The skier was not wearing a helmet.

The two employees who were on duty at the lift in question were convicted of negligent simple assault in April of this year. On the basis of two expert reports, the Cantonal Court of Valais came to the conclusion that the distance between the snow level and the retractors must have been around 1.92 meters in the area where the tow bar was received.

According to the regulations, it should be at least two meters. In the event of snowfall, the distance should also be checked and the entry area kept at the required level.

White wine with raclette

In a ruling published on Friday, the Federal Supreme Court rejected the convicts' objection to the second expert opinion. The Valais judiciary had relied on the version that was more favorable to the defendants.

The judges also rejected the criticism that the victim's attention was impaired at the time of the accident. It is true that the 30-year-old had drunk one or two glasses of white wine with a raclette at lunchtime and smoked a joint with his friends. On his arrival at the emergency room, however, the staff had not noticed any impairment. (Judgment 6B_475 and 485/2025 of 31.10.2025)