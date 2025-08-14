Investigations are underwayEmployee smuggles goods into Pöschwies prison - arrested
Following indications that unauthorized goods were being smuggled into Pöschwies Prison, the Zurich cantonal police arrested an employee of Pöschwies Prison on Monday.
At the request of the public prosecutor's office, the competent compulsory measures court today ordered pre-trial detention. The authorities are unable to provide any further information in view of the ongoing investigations and proceedings by the public prosecutor's office.