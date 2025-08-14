  1. Residential Customers
Investigations are underway Employee smuggles goods into Pöschwies prison - arrested

Sven Ziegler

14.8.2025

The outer wall of Poeschwies prison. (KEYSTONE/Steffen Schmidt)
The outer wall of Poeschwies prison. (KEYSTONE/Steffen Schmidt)
KEYSTONE

Following indications that unauthorized goods were being smuggled into Pöschwies Prison, the Zurich cantonal police arrested an employee of Pöschwies Prison on Monday.

14.08.2025, 15:09

At the request of the public prosecutor's office, the competent compulsory measures court today ordered pre-trial detention. The authorities are unable to provide any further information in view of the ongoing investigations and proceedings by the public prosecutor's office.